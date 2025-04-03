GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Trading Up 13.2% – What’s Next?

GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$3.85. 7,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 261,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.
GT Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$501.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.85.
GT Gold Company Profile
GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property, which covers an area of approximately 47,500.29 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GT Gold
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.