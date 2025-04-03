Groupama Asset Managment Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.8 %

TROW opened at $93.90 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.70 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.36 and its 200 day moving average is $110.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.