Groupama Asset Managment Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $116,265,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $22,925,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,444,000 after purchasing an additional 83,452 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 598,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $150.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.15 and a 200-day moving average of $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.96 and a fifty-two week high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.