Groupama Asset Managment Buys 11,350 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 164.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,236 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE KB opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.59 and a 1-year high of $72.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

