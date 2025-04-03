Grin Reaches Market Cap of $1.47 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $8,742.69 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,824.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.37 or 0.00099440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.35 or 0.00360955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.83 or 0.00253997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00019201 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00045984 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

