Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Short Interest Update

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,796,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 3,151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised Greentown China to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Greentown China alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTWCF

Greentown China Stock Performance

Greentown China Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS GTWCF remained flat at $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Greentown China has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.62.

(Get Free Report)

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and related business in China. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, Project Management, and Other segments. The company develops and sells residential properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greentown China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greentown China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.