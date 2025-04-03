Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GWO. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.89.

TSE GWO traded down C$0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$56.75. The company had a trading volume of 507,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,632. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$51.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.86. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$38.44 and a 1-year high of C$57.61. The company has a market cap of C$52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings sold 75,457 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.44, for a total transaction of C$4,032,671.09. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$1,383,300.00. Insiders sold 144,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,640,646 in the last 90 days. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

