Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Shares Down 7.2% – What’s Next?

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.83 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.83 ($0.06). 17,566,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 336% from the average session volume of 4,028,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.20 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of £23.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.80.

In other news, insider Charles Richard William Bond acquired 379,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £18,991.10 ($24,660.56). 74.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

