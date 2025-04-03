Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 2,954 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Martin Worley Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 59,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $120.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.01 and its 200 day moving average is $127.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.12 and a 12 month high of $139.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

