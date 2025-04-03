Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Makes New $324,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,989,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231,001 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 31,021.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,207,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,100 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,776,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733,810 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,692,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493,817 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

