Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Invests $302,000 in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2,930.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 898.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 102,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,179 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 317,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 143,570 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.