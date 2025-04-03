Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Invests $2.02 Million in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

