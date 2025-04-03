Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 3,701 SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,358,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,571,000. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,000. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $164.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $472.32 million, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $136.84 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.27.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Announces Dividend

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

