Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 10,512 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

