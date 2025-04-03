Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Intel by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 74,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 664.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 143,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 124,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,909,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,346 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Intel by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 52,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.