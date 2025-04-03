GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,874,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Down 17.4 %

Shares of CONL stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,303. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $74.50.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 545.6% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,314,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,268,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.