Grand Wealth Management LLC Has $6.43 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,115 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $28.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.