Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading 2.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 1,660,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,238,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Goldstone Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33. The stock has a market cap of £10.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.26.

About Goldstone Resources

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

