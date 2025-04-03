Gold Stocks To Consider – April 3rd

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, and Freeport-McMoRan are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, or production of gold. Their value tends to be correlated with gold prices, making them a popular investment for those looking to profit from or hedge against fluctuations in the gold market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $4.26 on Thursday, reaching $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,218,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,207,848. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.09. 14,116,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,944,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of FCX traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,298,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,411,254. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89.

