Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1358 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ZAP stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.85. Global X U.S. Electrification ETF has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.50.

Get Global X U.S. Electrification ETF alerts:

About Global X U.S. Electrification ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (ZAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X US Electrification index. The fund tracks market-cap selected and weighted index of US listed companies in developed markets involved in the industry of electrification. This includes companies involved in conventional and alternative electricity, and smart grid technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Electrification ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.