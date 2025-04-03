Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1358 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.
Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of ZAP stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.85. Global X U.S. Electrification ETF has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.50.
About Global X U.S. Electrification ETF
