Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Up 19.4% in March

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of EDOC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,213. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 million, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.
About Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
- What does consumer price index measure?
- NVIDIA vs Qualcomm: Which Is the Better Buy for Q2?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Broadcom’s VMware Strategy Could Fuel the Next AVGO Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.