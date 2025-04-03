Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Up 19.4% in March

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EDOC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,213. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 million, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Get Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF alerts:

About Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.