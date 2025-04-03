Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $20.77. 33,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

