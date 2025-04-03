Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 33,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Global X Hydrogen ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.58. 10,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,464. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $25.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43.

About Global X Hydrogen ETF

