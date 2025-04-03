Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.
Global Medical REIT Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $575.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $35.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Medical REIT
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Equinix: A Smart Bet on Data Centers, Dividends, and AI
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- PVH Stock Is Surging—Here’s What’s Fueling the Rebound
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Tesla Stock: What To Expect With Their Delivery Numbers Report
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.