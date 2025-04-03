Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.92 and traded as high as $27.70. Gladstone Capital shares last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 118,028 shares traded.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $616.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 106.59% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

