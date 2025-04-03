Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,871,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.17% of Valero Energy worth $844,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $133.77 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $116.84 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 53.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.67.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

