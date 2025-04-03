Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 159,597 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,597 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.71% of Texas Pacific Land worth $693,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 290.3% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $8,545,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 69 shares of company stock worth $92,626. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,391.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 1.69. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $555.71 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,345.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,254.25.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

