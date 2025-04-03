Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 63,562 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,883,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,562 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.39% of Humana worth $729,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Humana by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Humana by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $265.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.97 and its 200 day moving average is $272.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $406.46.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.