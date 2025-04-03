Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) & XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Financial Analysis

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gentherm and XOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm 0 2 1 0 2.33 XOS 0 3 2 1 2.67

Gentherm currently has a consensus target price of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 91.43%. XOS has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 219.31%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Gentherm.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm $1.46 billion 0.57 $40.34 million $2.07 13.04 XOS $62.86 million 0.41 -$75.84 million ($6.71) -0.48

This table compares Gentherm and XOS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gentherm and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm 4.46% 11.43% 5.82% XOS -71.59% -80.70% -38.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Gentherm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Gentherm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Gentherm has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gentherm beats XOS on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentherm

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. It also provides battery performance solutions comprising cell connecting devices and battery cable technologies used for various types of automotive batteries; thermal management products for heating and cooling; and automotive electronic and software systems, including electronic control units for climate comfort systems, as well as for memory seat modules and other devices. In addition, it offers lumbar and massage comfort solutions, such as lumbar support, side bolster adjustment, multi-contour seats, and massage systems; automotive cable systems, including ready-made individual cables, and ready-to-install cable networks; and valve systems products consisting of applications that offer solutions in fuel management, and other valves for brake and engine systems. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers and tier 1s, such as automotive seat manufacturers, and aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Medical segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.