General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,774,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Baird R W cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.59.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GD opened at $276.14 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $239.87 and a 12-month high of $316.90. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

