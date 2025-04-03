Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Generac were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Generac by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,575 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Generac by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $90,913,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Generac Trading Up 1.5 %

GNRC stock opened at $128.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.39. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

