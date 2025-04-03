GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.71.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

