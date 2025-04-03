Gattaca (LON:GATC) Posts Earnings Results

Gattaca (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gattaca had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.65%.

Gattaca Stock Performance

Shares of LON GATC opened at GBX 81.25 ($1.06) on Thursday. Gattaca has a 1 year low of GBX 68.60 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 107 ($1.39). The firm has a market cap of £24.39 million, a P/E ratio of 131.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get Gattaca alerts:

About Gattaca

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.