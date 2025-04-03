Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,390 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.07% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 10,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $509,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,825.34. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,173,098.17. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.96.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

