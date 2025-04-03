Galp Energia, SGPS (GLPEY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.43. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

Featured Stories

