G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Time to Buy?

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 14,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 56,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

G6 Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

G6 Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.