FY2025 EPS Estimates for BioLineRx Boosted by HC Wainwright

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioLineRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.52) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.20). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($5.80) per share.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday.

BioLineRx Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of BLRX opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.39. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioLineRx stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,010,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 50.50% of BioLineRx as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.