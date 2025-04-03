FY2025 Earnings Forecast for ADENTRA Issued By Raymond James

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEFree Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for ADENTRA in a report issued on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.37. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ADENTRA’s FY2026 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

ADENTRA Company Profile

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

