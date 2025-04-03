Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 42,311 Shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,572,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 72.38% of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF worth $133,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLSP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000.

Get Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF alerts:

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLSP opened at $24.48 on Thursday. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $312.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.03.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.