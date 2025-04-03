Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 38,656 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,555 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,656 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.35% of Electronic Arts worth $132,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

EA stock opened at $144.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $713,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,308.20. This represents a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $122,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,198.48. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,990. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.