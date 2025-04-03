Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,778 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.57% of HealthEquity worth $130,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in HealthEquity by 1,934.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of HQY stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $115.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

