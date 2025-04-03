Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,778 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.57% of HealthEquity worth $130,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in HealthEquity by 1,934.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of HQY stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $115.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
