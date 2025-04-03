Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 187,406 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,406 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.06% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $86,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 748,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,974,000 after purchasing an additional 233,430 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,972,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 379,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after acquiring an additional 116,931 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $41,824.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,966.46. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $312,403.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,070 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,374.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $368,322. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

PRCT stock opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

