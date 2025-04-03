Flowco (NYSE:FLOC) Shares Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.51. Approximately 144,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 527,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Flowco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Flowco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Flowco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Flowco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Flowco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Flowco Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94.

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $185.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowco Holdings Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul W. Hobby acquired 8,000 shares of Flowco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $193,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,252.50. This trade represents a 51.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Flowco Company Profile

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

Featured Articles

