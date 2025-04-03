FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Director Matthew Lingenbrink Buys 2,800 Shares

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Lingenbrink acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $34,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,076. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FitLife Brands Price Performance

Shares of FitLife Brands stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. FitLife Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $113.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get FitLife Brands alerts:

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FitLife Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on FitLife Brands in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTLF

Institutional Trading of FitLife Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTLF. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FitLife Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FitLife Brands in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in FitLife Brands in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FitLife Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FitLife Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FitLife Brands

(Get Free Report)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.