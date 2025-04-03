First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 31,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 20,807 shares.The stock last traded at $110.47 and had previously closed at $111.74.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.18 million, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

