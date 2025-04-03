First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 252,248 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 737% from the previous session’s volume of 30,132 shares.The stock last traded at $98.92 and had previously closed at $103.73.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.84 and a 200-day moving average of $106.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2989 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEX. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 957,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,815,000 after acquiring an additional 166,302 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 509,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,032,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,694,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

