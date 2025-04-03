First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 252,248 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 737% from the previous session’s volume of 30,132 shares.The stock last traded at $98.92 and had previously closed at $103.73.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.84 and a 200-day moving average of $106.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.06.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2989 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
