First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.85 and traded as low as $14.15. First Resource Bancorp shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 10,261 shares traded.

First Resource Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Get First Resource Bancorp alerts:

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.