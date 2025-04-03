First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and traded as low as $13.25. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 241,214 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. Stifel Canada upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -690.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

