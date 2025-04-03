First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

AG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

AG opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0057 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,596,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 897.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,759,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,443 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,937 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,520,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 814,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,026,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 633,413 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

