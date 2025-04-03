First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.20 and traded as high as $38.44. First Capital shares last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 3,176 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.52.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

